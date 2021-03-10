JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Women in Leadership Panel

AVONDALE, La. – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to host the Prosper Jefferson Women in Leadership Panel at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31 via Zoom.

Three leaders from different industries and backgrounds will share their personal experiences in leadership roles, how they got there, and how they continue to grow their businesses and organizations. Moderated by Gambel Communications CEO Amy Boyle Collins, the panel will offer “frank discussions on work/life balance, the challenges women have faced in the workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, being a female leader in male-dominated industries and more.”

The panelists will be Phala Mire, Women’s Business Enterprise Council South president and CEO; Courtney Richard, Anchor 36 Trucking & Logistics CEO; and Dr. Shondra Williams, InclusivCare CEO.