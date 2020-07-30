JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Webinar on Small Business Financing

AVONDALE, La – From the Jefferson Economic Development Commission:

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact business activity and consumer behavior. In the midst of this uncertainty, small businesses seek opportunities for sustainability and growth. Whether you are seeking economic injury dollars or continuing forward with a planned expansion, we know you have questions about the lending landscape in Jefferson Parish.

That’s why JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up to offer a Prosper Jefferson webinar on Small Business Financing during the Pandemic. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5th, at 10:00 am. We’ve invited experts from different perspectives to share valuable insight, case studies and important tips to help your small business achieve the best chance at securing capital. During this webinar, you will hear about:

Current lending landscape in Jefferson Parish

Best loans for small businesses right now

What a business needs in order to be eligible for a loan

Non-traditional financing options

Invoice Factoring: What it is, how it works and which industries are a good fit

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_45oRAeGESnyScFu9INq3Qw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. This seminar is free and open to the public. It will be recorded and shared on the JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber websites following the event.