JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Webinar on Pandemic E-Commerce

AVONDALE, La – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to offer a Prosper Jefferson webinar on effective e-commerce during a pandemic. The webinar is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. Two experts will share tips and best practices for promoting products and services online. The webinar will cover:

The most effective digital platforms for e-commerce

Creative strategies to target, convert, and track audiences online

The true cost of pausing marketing efforts

Case studies for what has worked for local businesses

From the Jefferson Chamber:

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way that people shop. For many, online shopping has replaced in-store visits. Now, businesses are enhancing their online offerings to keep up with the trends and to find new ways to connect with their customers. Even before the pandemic, data shows that e-commerce is growing at a steady rate around the globe. According to Statista, experts predict that retail e-commerce sales will reach over $4 trillion this year. As e-commerce becomes more common and competitive, businesses need to know how to effectively reach their audience to increase their bottom line.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LTFY633TTwOZPfb9qlfLEw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. This seminar is free and open to the public. It will be recorded and shared on the JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber websites following the event.





Comments

comments