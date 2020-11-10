JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Webinar on Holiday Marketing
AVONDALE, La. – As part of its Prosper Jefferson series, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission will host a holiday marketing webinar for local businesses at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber have invited a number of experts to share information about marketing to help businesses increase revenue during the holidays. Topics include:
- Best resources to ensure your business is seen by local consumers
- Easy and effective marketing strategies to attract business
- Using gift cards as a holiday season marketing tool
- And more!
Click here to register.