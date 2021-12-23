JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Social Media Seminar in January

AVONDALE, La. — From JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber:

Is social media a part of your overall marketing strategy? Whether you are a small business owner, an entrepreneur, or working out of a corporate headquarters, your business can benefit from a social media plan. Not only does having a social media presence provide your company with increased exposure and the potential to generate sales leads, but it also welcomes a new level of customer engagement. This cost-effective tool can help your company experience increased success.

Back by popular demand, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce are excited to bring you a Prosper Jefferson seminar all about creating your social media strategy. Our experts will share their tips to help you navigate the social media landscape in a post-pandemic world while stepping up your digital game and developing long-term customers in the process. We’re building a rock star lineup of local experts to help ensure your social media success

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19

Where: JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale

Click here to register.