JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Social Media Seminar in January

Site Staff,
Profile Page On Social Media Or Online Portal. Man Reading Feed, Status Update Or Post With Mobile Phone. Follow, Like Or Send Friend Request.
Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. — From JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber:

Is social media a part of your overall marketing strategy? Whether you are a small business owner, an entrepreneur, or working out of a corporate headquarters, your business can benefit from a social media plan. Not only does having a social media presence provide your company with increased exposure and the potential to generate sales leads, but it also welcomes a new level of customer engagement. This cost-effective tool can help your company experience increased success.

Back by popular demand, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce are excited to bring you a Prosper Jefferson seminar all about creating your social media strategy. Our experts will share their tips to help you navigate the social media landscape in a post-pandemic world while stepping up your digital game and developing long-term customers in the process. We’re building a rock star lineup of local experts to help ensure your social media success

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19

Where: JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale

Click here to register.

