JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Seminar on Small Business Financing

AVONDALE — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

As business owners know, access to capital plays an important role in the growth of a company. Being able to secure a loan for working capital, equipment, the purchase of a new space, or new construction can make or break a project. It’s so important for business owners to know their options and what makes a business bankable. However, navigating the small business loan process can be daunting. Knowing when to seek funding, and what you’ll need to become a viable loan candidate can often leave a lot of questions.

Once you’ve secured the loan, what happens next? In the midst of a global pandemic, there are bound to be questions about loan repayments, disaster recovery loans, and business continuity support.

That’s why JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce decided to host a seminar that will clear up the questions. Whether you’re seeking funding or seeking answers, this event will set you up for success. Walk away from this Small Business Financing seminar with a list of actionable tips and tools to help you take the next steps toward economic growth and advancement.

Click here to register.

During our Small Business Financing seminar, speakers will offer expert advice on a variety of loan-related topics, including:

Commercial Loans 101

What you can do today to become a good loan candidate

The 5 C’s of Credit

Local loan programs available to startups/small businesses

The latest in disaster recovery and business continuity loans

Join us Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the JEDCO Conference Center (701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094) from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. It is $5 to attend, which covers a light breakfast. This event is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Please register online in advance.