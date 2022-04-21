JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Seminar on Recruitment

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. (press release) — Across the nation, businesses of nearly every size and in every industry are facing unprecedented challenges in filling open positions. Data from the US Chamber of Commerce says that there are currently 11.3 million job openings in the US, but not enough workers to fill them. Not only are businesses having trouble hiring, but they’re also struggling to keep the employees that they already have. According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more workers are willing to leave their current jobs for more competitive offerings or to switch careers. We know this is causing disruption across the United States and around the world.

So, what do we do about it?

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up to bring you a seminar on how to hire and hold onto quality employees. In this month’s Prosper Jefferson, Human Resources experts from across the region will provide best practices and actionable advice to help improve your recruitment and retention strategies.

Event Details

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

JEDCO Conference Center

701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094

The event is $5 to attend, which covers a hot breakfast. Open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Please register online in advance.