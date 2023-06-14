JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Seminar on Leadership

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will host a Prosper Jefferson seminar about Leadership from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway in Avondale.

Local experts Scott Cody (3131 Media Solutions executive director) and Dr. Gretchen Williams (JP Schools compliance office executive director) will share their own leadership experiences while providing tips and tools that can help attendees lead effectively.

Topics will include:

How to inspire and empower employees

How to get the best out of teams

How successful leaders make decisions and structure their days/weeks

How successful leaders communicate

Strategies for becoming a successful leader

Breakfast will be provided. Open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Click here to register.