JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Seminar on Fundraising, Grant Writing

AVONDALE, La. – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber will host a Prosper Jefferson seminar on how to effectively raise funds and secure grants. The event will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Conference Center in the Churchill Technology and Business Park on the West Bank (701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale). Three local experts will share tips and best practices for fundraising and grant writing. Topics include:

How to identify grant opportunities

How to write a grant application

The pillars of a successful fundraising campaign

Case studies – what has worked for local nonprofits

Registration is $5. A light breakfast will be served.

Click here to register.