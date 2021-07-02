JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Seminar on Crisis and Resilience

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. (press release) – In Southeast Louisiana, we are no strangers to challenging weather events that can put a strain on our businesses and resources. After facing down a global pandemic, all of us have learned new lessons about crisis and how we talk about disaster. Tackling a public crisis at work can be challenging, but with a little planning and preparation, businesses can remove some of the struggles related to disruption and public perception in order to focus on recovery.

It is good business practice to have an emergency plan and communications plan in place for when crisis strikes. That is why JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up to bring you a Prosper Jefferson seminar on Crisis and Resilience. We have invited experts to provide guidance on how to effectively:

Develop an emergency plan

Talk about crisis in the community

Navigate challenging questions posed by employees and customers

Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday, July 14, from 9:00am-10:30 am at the JEDCO Conference Center in the Churchill Technology and Business Park on the West Bank. The address is 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094. We will serve breakfast. Registration is $5. This event is non-refundable. Please register for the event in advance.