JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Marketing/Branding Panel Discussion

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. (press release) — As savvy business owners know, an integrated marketing and branding strategy is vital to a company’s success. Managing your company’s brand and the ways in which you tell your story can help you deliver key messages, cultivate relationships and build a solid customer base.

That’s why JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up to host a panel discussion on branding, marketing and advertising strategies to support your business goals in 2023. We’ve assembled a panel of three local experts will cover a variety of topics, including:

Understanding your target audience

How to develop a strong, recognizable brand

How to develop a strong marketing and PR strategy

How to determine the best advertising strategy for your company and campaign

Understanding digital branding and advertising

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale.