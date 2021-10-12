JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Discussion on Leadership

AVONDALE — From JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber:

What makes a good leader? It’s a timeless question asked by leaders across the ages. From a business perspective, leaders are often described as innovative, visionary, passionate, confident. The list goes on. They unleash the potential in their employees, inspire results within the workplace, and motivate their teams to do their best work.

What happens when a good leader encounters a challenging problem? In the past two years, our community has grappled with a global pandemic and severe weather challenges that have disrupted our normal way of life. Good leaders had to take what they knew about running a business and change course to maintain employment and drive growth in the midst of tremendous hardship.

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce invited several local leaders across a diverse range of industries and perspectives to share their experiences, their advice, and what they learned as they navigated multiple crises over multiple years. Join us for an informative panel discussion, where our business leaders will share:

Leadership and business strategies to plan for a crisis

Pivoting during the pandemic

Driving employee engagement and growth during challenging seasons

Lessons learned

Valuable advice for business owners

Join us in person on Wednesday, October 27, from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the JEDCO Conference Center in the Churchill Technology and Business Park on the West Bank. The address is 701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale, LA 70094. Please register for the event in advance.

