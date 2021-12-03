JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

AVONDALE, La. — Businesses and organizations across the country continue to re-examine their workplace policies and take important steps forward in their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. There has been a renewed movement to understand and develop strong, actionable strategies that will create safe, equitable working environments for all employees. JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce want to deepen conversations about race and inclusivity in the workplace as we head into the New Year.

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Slone Group to host a Prosper Jefferson Panel on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. A panel of local experts will offer their advice and unique perspectives to help businesses create safe, inclusive workplaces that provide opportunities for all.

Moderated by The Slone Group Founder and President Ronnie Slone, this panel will feature comments from Darryl Ward, Chairman of the Jefferson Community Foundation Race Equity Reconciliation Committee, and Ramona Graham, CASA Jefferson Advocate and Community Coordinator.

WHEN

Wednesday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE

JEDCO Conference Center

701A Churchill Parkway

Avondale, LA 70094

Register in advance. A hot breakfast will be served.