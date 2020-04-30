JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Back-to-Business Webinar

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

JEDCO, Jefferson Parish, and the Jefferson Chamber have committed to the development of a plan that allows for incremental progress in returning to regular work and life. This strategy, developed in concert with medical leaders and an industry task force, will enable Jefferson Parish to reopen the economy in a way that is thoughtful, careful and rooted in public health to ensure the safety of residents and employees. Through this comprehensive plan, we are laying the foundation and the roadmap to help Jefferson Parish get Back to Business.

On Monday, May 4th, at 1:30 pm, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber will co-host a special Prosper Jefferson webinar to unveil anticipated guidance and industry standards outlined in the Jefferson Back to Business Plan. These rules and recommendations will help businesses reopen quickly and effectively once the Stay at Home order has been lifted.

During this webinar, hear from JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Parish and local health experts as they discuss the current plan and next steps for relaunching business.

The event is free and open to the public. The webinar will be recorded and shared on the JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber websites following the event.