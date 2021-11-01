JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber Seminar: Making Your Business Bankable

AVONDALE, La. — From JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber:

As business owners know, access to capital plays an important role in the growth of a company. Being able to secure a loan for working capital, equipment, the purchase of a new space, or new construction can make or break a project. It’s so important for business owners to know their options and what makes a business bankable. However, navigating the small business loan process can be daunting. Knowing when to seek funding, and what you’ll need to become a viable loan candidate can often times leave a lot of questions.

That’s why JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce decided to host a seminar that will clear up the questions and show a simple path to obtaining a small business loan. During our Small Business Financing seminar, speakers will offer expert advice on a variety of loan-related topics, including:

Commercial Loans 101

What you can do today to become a good loan candidate

The 5 C’s of Credit

Local loan programs available to startups/small businesses

Join the event on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the JEDCO Conference Center (701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale) from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. It is $5 to attend, which covers a light breakfast. This event is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs. Please register online in advance.