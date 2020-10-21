JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber Host Webinar on Business Exit Strategies
AVONDALE, La. – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will team up to present a Prosper Jefferson webinar called “Preparing for Business Exit through Growth.” The webinar is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Two experts will provide guidance and advice on setting your business up for long-term success. Attendees will learn:
- Coming to grips with the reality and need for planning a business exit
- Intrinsic and extrinsic business value drives
- Paths of business exit
- Common obstacles and uncommon solutions to maximize value and reduce taxation on the sale
- How to increase valuation and cash flow
- Drivers of value that make businesses irresistible to buyers and owners’ lives less stressful
