JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber Host Webinar on Business Exit Strategies

AVONDALE, La. – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will team up to present a Prosper Jefferson webinar called “Preparing for Business Exit through Growth.” The webinar is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Two experts will provide guidance and advice on setting your business up for long-term success. Attendees will learn:

Coming to grips with the reality and need for planning a business exit

Intrinsic and extrinsic business value drives

Paths of business exit

Common obstacles and uncommon solutions to maximize value and reduce taxation on the sale

How to increase valuation and cash flow

Drivers of value that make businesses irresistible to buyers and owners’ lives less stressful

