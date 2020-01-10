JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber Host Planning and Management Seminar

AVONDALE, La. – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will present a seminar about strategic planning and time management from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway.

Ronnie Slone and Diane Jackson of the Slone Group, an organizational development and training firm, will share tips and techniques to ensure long-term success for your business. Topics include:

  • Setting Goals and Sticking to Them
  • Identifying and Tackling Time Wasters
  • Creating Boundaries and Balance
  • Time Management Tools
  • Getting Organized in the New Year

