JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber Co-Host Diversity Webinar

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up with The Slone Group to host a Prosper Jefferson Panel on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 on the Zoom video. conferencing platform. A panel of local experts will offer advice and unique perspectives to help your business create safe, inclusive workplaces that provide opportunities for all. Moderated by The Slone Group Founder and President Ronnie Slone, this panel will provide information on the following:

How to implement best practices, policies and procedures to ensure racial equality, inclusivity and diversity in the workplace

How to ensure that you are creating a safe, open workplace

How to create equal opportunity for all employees

How to make our community more equitable and inclusive moving forward

Click here to register.