JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber Announce 2022 ‘Prosper Jefferson’ Seminar Lineup

AVONDALE — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce have announced the 2022 Prosper Jefferson event lineup.

JEDCO and the Chamber will host 11 Prosper Jefferson seminars this year, featuring experts from around the greater New Orleans region. Each seminar will highlight a topic relevant to local businesses.

The full list of seminars:

January 19: Social Media ( REGISTER HERE )

February 23: Small Business Financing

March 30: Women in Leadership Panel

April 27: Human Resources – Workforce, Staffing & Incentives

May 25: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

June 29: Advertising and Online Marketing

July 27: Sales and Networking

August 31: Disaster Management Planning

September 28: Company Culture – Health and Wellness in the Workplace

October 26: Public Relations

November 16: Time Management and Planning

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber created the monthly seminar series in 2015 to “educate, inspire, and assist” small business owners in Jefferson Parish.

At this time, all Prosper Jefferson seminars will be held in-person at the JEDCO Conference Center (701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale). All seminars will begin at 9 a.m. Advance online registration is encouraged. Visit our website for details.