JEDCO, Jeff Chamber to Host Webinar on Cybersecurity During Pandemic

AVONDALE, La. – From JEDCO:

As we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have offered work-from-home options for their employees. While there are many benefits to this new way of working, employers must remain vigilant about cybersecurity. Cybersecurity professionals saw a 63% increase in cyber-attacks related to the pandemic, according to a survey by Information Systems Security Association International. The FBI has reported a 400% increase in reported online crimes since the pandemic started. But threats can be avoided with the right plan and access to information.

That’s why JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce teamed up to offer a Prosper Jefferson webinar on Cybersecurity During the Pandemic. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19th, at 10:00 am. We’ve invited local cybersecurity experts to share valuable insights and important tips to help your business and your employees stay safe from cyberattacks – whether you’re working from home or in an office. During this webinar, you will hear about:

Different types of cyber-attacks and how to spot them

Most common cyber-attacks right now

How to keep your business safe from online scams and threats

Developing a secure “work from home” plan

Click here to register.