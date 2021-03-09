JEDCO, InclusivCare, Jefferson Chamber Host Vaccine Distribution

WESTWEGO – On Tuesday, March 9, the JEDCO Conference Center (701 Churchill Parkway in Westwego) will serve as a distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine. In partnership with InclusivCare and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, 250 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. Hours 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccine will be given to the first 250 eligible individuals who register in advance. Registration must be done online. It is first-come, first-serve. Call 1-877-302-4985 with questions.