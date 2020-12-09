JEDCO Hosts ‘People, Prosperity and Placemaking’

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

Join JEDCO for our Year in Review event, where we will unveil a “first look” at the new Jefferson EDGE 2025, the long-term economic development strategic plan to create jobs, investment and opportunity in Jefferson Parish. All year long, the JEDCO team has sought input from stakeholders and key partners across the region to help chart a course for the next five years.

During this virtual event, we will take a look back at 2020 to highlight the economic wins and successes that happened in the midst of a chaotic and challenging year. But more importantly, we will look forward. JEDCO has invited TIP Strategies to highlight key goals and actions designed to stimulate innovation, attract investment, create jobs, enhance equity and inclusion, and continue our progress as a destination for business. We will discuss recovery, renewal, and resilience and the actions needed to take us to the next level of success in Jefferson Parish. You won’t want to miss this event.

Click here to register.