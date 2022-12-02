JEDCO Had ‘Sweet Surprise’ for Annual Luncheon Attendees

KENNER, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects and initiatives at its Dec. 1 meeting at the Hilton New Orleans Airport hotel. The year-end luncheon, sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, was also a chance to honor the agency’s 35 years in operation.

“JEDCO was the brainchild of a forward-thinking group of business leaders and elected officials,” said Jerry Bologna, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, only the fourth since JEDCO’s creation in 1987. “Since then, we have met with thousands of businesses in the parish. We’ve supported them in their endeavors, expansions, job creation, challenges, successes and everything in between. … Our JEDCO finance team has funded more than 550 loans over that 35-year span. This accounts for more than $360 million in total projects.”

Bologna also highlighted 2022’s biggest economic development wins, which include the grand opening of the Avondale Global Gateway, the Fuji Vegetable Oil processing facility in Avondale and the US Foods distribution center in Westwego.

Bologna and JEDCO Chairman Tom Gennaro presented the organization’s 2022 business awards.

The HEART (Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent) Award went to Shane Yokum, the zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish. Mr. Nola’s Glitter was named Small Business of the Year. And the Chairman’s Champion Award went to Dr. Arlanda Williams, vice chancellor of Delgado Community College, for her workforce development efforts.

“The JEDCO Annual Luncheon has long served as an opportunity to formally showcase annual wins for our organization, but this year feels especially impactful as we celebrate 35 years in operation,” said Bologna. “The JEDCO team is proud to work in lockstep with many Jefferson Parish partners, elected officials and business leaders to drive the projects, initiatives, innovation and vision that have helped shape the local economy since our inception.”

Earlier in the program, Bologna interviewed Pete November, the new CEO of Ochsner Health System, and also recognized partners, elected officials and business organizations that support JEDCO’s efforts.

At the end of the event, the audience erupted in cheers when Bologna told everyone to open the red boxes that had served as centerpieces on the banquet tables. Inside was a bounty of Hubig’s apple and lemon pies.

“JEDCO has been part of many sweet deals throughout the years,” said Bologna. “Some of them have been big some of them have been small, but sometimes the sweetest deals are the small ones. And that’s why as they continue to be elusive on grocery store shelves, we are excited to provide a sweet treat for you.”