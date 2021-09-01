JEDCO Gathers Ida Links for Businesses

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commision:

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, JEDCO continues to assess the damage to our community. The JEDCO team is building an action plan to support our businesses as we all work toward recovery. We look forward to bringing you more resources and information in the coming days.

We express tremendous gratitude for our first responders and leaders, who are driving the recovery in our community and who kept our residents safe in the midst of the storm. Our region is resilient. We understand what it is to overcome challenges, to defy the odds, and come back stronger than before. We are all in this together.

Click here for storm links and updates.