JEDCO, Chamber Host Webinar on Employee Engagement

AVONDALE, La – From the Jefferson Economic Development Commission:

As we continue to navigate through Phase 2 of reopening the Louisiana economy, it is important to ensure businesses are focusing on employee engagement. Whether your employees are returning to work or continuing to work from home, the value of helping them to feel supported, safe and engaged will have far-reaching impacts on productivity and customer service. Customer service is especially important right now as businesses work to retain clients during an uncertain time.

Join JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, June 17th, at 11:00 am for a webinar on Employee Engagement and Customer Service. Our expert speakers will share their tips and guidance on the following:

Keeping your employees engaged – even from afar

How happy employees translate to excellent customer service

Strategies to improve customer service during a pandemic

Case Studies: Highlighting what works.

Click here to register in advance for this webinar.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. This seminar is free and open to the public. It will be recorded and shared on the JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber websites following the event.