JEDCO Celebrates Most Recent International Accreditation

The JEDCO team celebrates its most recent IEDC accreditation.

AVONDALE, La. — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

JEDCO has once again been recognized internationally as a premier economic development organization. The International Economic Development Council recently announced that JEDCO is one of only 71 Accredited Economic Development Organizations in North America. Originally accredited through IEDC in 2008, JEDCO achieved this prestigious designation for the fifth time in fourteen years making it the longest continuously accredited AEDO in the state and the second longest-running AEDO in the Gulf South.

The International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world. Its AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an on-site visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, program, and staff of the candidate economic development organization.

Earning the AEDO accreditation signals to the community and prospective businesses that JEDCO has attained a measure of extreme excellence, assuring all that work with the organization that their trust is well-placed and that their businesses are in good hands.

“JEDCO displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor”, said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

In recent years, JEDCO facilitated the purchase and redevelopment of the iconic Avondale Shipyard, supported the Ochsner Health System expansion along Jefferson Highway, retained US Foods, and attracted major international companies such as Sleep Number, Dyno Nobel, and Fuji Vegetable Oil to Jefferson Parish. Additionally, JEDCO completed a master plan for the Churchill Technology & Business Park, secured a federal grant to aid in the redevelopment of local Brownfield sites, supported the construction of a 1,500 square foot mid-century modern model home through the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Plan, and rolled out the newest iteration of the Jefferson EDGE, the Parish’s long-term economic development strategic plan. The JEDCO Finance Department funded 23 loans for $6.4 million in total project costs. JEDCO won multiple local, national, and international awards for major projects, initiatives, and marketing campaigns, and emerged as a major leader in business resilience following the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida. The organization continues to launch new initiatives and opportunities for business growth and advancement regularly.

“This prestigious designation identifies JEDCO as a leader in the economic development industry, lending credibility to our operations, initiatives, and activities,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Being AEDO certified allows us to promote ourselves as a best-practices agency and provides our clients with the next level of trust. All of this sets JEDCO apart and makes our community more competitive. We are grateful to maintain this prestigious recognition as the longest-running AEDO in Louisiana. It is a testament to the vision, passion, and innovation driven by the JEDCO team every single day.”

“Congratulations to JEDCO for maintaining this prestigious designation since 2008,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “JEDCO’s impact on the Jefferson Parish economy is far-reaching. Through JEDCO’s innovative approach to creating new jobs, investment, and opportunities in our community, Jefferson Parish has become a key player in the global economy. We commend this team for their hard work and dedication to the local business community.”

Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and on-site visits by a team of the AEDO subcommittee.