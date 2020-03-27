JEDCO, Adams and Reese Host Info Session About CARES Act
AVONDALE, La – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:
Today, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 event. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was designed to combat the economic and health crisis brought about from the recent pandemic. The Act includes a wide range of actions, including offering forgivable loans to small businesses that maintain payroll, providing direct payments to individuals and families, instituting economic relief for distressed industries, and extending significant financial support for hospitals and medical institutions.
- SBA Loan Forgiveness
- Unemployment Provisions
- Corporate Tax Implications
- And other topics
Please RSVP to Pamela Manuel at pmanuel@jedco.org to secure your spot. On Monday, JEDCO will send out an email to all registrants with a link to the video conference.