JEDCO, Adams and Reese Host Info Session About CARES Act

AVONDALE, La – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

Today, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 event. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was designed to combat the economic and health crisis brought about from the recent pandemic. The Act includes a wide range of actions, including offering forgivable loans to small businesses that maintain payroll, providing direct payments to individuals and families, instituting economic relief for distressed industries, and extending significant financial support for hospitals and medical institutions.

The CARES Act will have a substantial impact on our Jefferson Parish businesses. The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) wants to arm our businesses and our residents with the information needed to capitalize on the stimulus package. As such, JEDCO and Adams and Reese will host a video conference on Monday, March 30th, at 1:30 pm to help break down the CARES Act and what the stimulus package will mean for business.

Join JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna and Adams and Reese Partners Jeff Brooks, Johnny Domiano, Chris Kane and Greg Rouchell, as they break down the CARES Act and discuss topics including:

SBA Loan Forgiveness

Unemployment Provisions

Corporate Tax Implications

And other topics

Please RSVP to Pamela Manuel at pmanuel@jedco.org to secure your spot. On Monday, JEDCO will send out an email to all registrants with a link to the video conference.





