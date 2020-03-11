JEDCO Accepting Applications for 2020 Startup Pitch Competition

AVONDALE – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission has announced the launch of the 2020 JEDCO Challenge powered by Greater Lakeside Corporation. The economic development organization is currently accepting applications for the eighth annual startup pitch event for early-stage ventures with ties to Jefferson Parish.

Since 2013, JEDCO has selected a number of startup companies to compete for a chance to win $20,000 in direct capital and additional in-kind services to support their business growth. A panel of business leaders scores the early-stage ventures on a seven-minute business pitch and a condensed business plan.

JEDCO seeks entrepreneurs with unique ideas that have the high potential to grow and positively impact Jefferson Parish. Entrepreneurs are urged to apply for the challenge on JEDCO’s website.

The JEDCO Challenge is scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at the Gretna Cultural Center. JEDCO will issue three event prizes: first place for $20,000, second place for $7,000 and a crowd vote prize for $5,000.

Past winners include:

Poof Cotton Candy (2019) delivers a fresh spin on a classic confection, “dressing” the sugary snack with sprinkles, spices, cookies and more.

Instapath (2018) created new biopsy imaging technology that reduces the need for repeat procedures and helps cancer patients receive a more accurate and efficient diagnosis

Chosen Diagnostics (2017) developed a test that can provide early detection of a deadly disease that threatens premature babies

Bhoomi (2016) manufactures sugar cane water using local product

InnoGenomics Technologies (2015) developed a blood test that can detect and monitor certain types of cancers

PortaVision Medical (2014) designed an X-Ray to be used in Neonatal Intensive Care Units to enhance the health of premature babies

ICONIC (2013) developed a healthy meal replacement beverage for on-the-go individuals

“This annual pitch competition affords JEDCO an opportunity to connect with innovative early-stage companies through a very exciting platform,” says JEDCO president and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Through this competition, our team gains an introduction to the entrepreneurs that are helping to grow our regional business ecosystem. In turn, the JEDCO Challenge elevates opportunities for these chosen startups, giving them a chance to promote their new businesses to a vast and supportive business community. We are proud of what this event has become, and we look forward to working with another great group of innovators in 2020.”

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30.





