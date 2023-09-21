JECohen Leasing Space in New Orleans Cotton Exchange Building

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based investment management company JECohen is leasing retail or restaurant space on the first floor of the New Orleans Cotton Exchange Building at 231 Carondelet Street.

The Cotton Exchange building, recognized as a National Historic Landmark, was established as one of the centralized forums for the trade of cotton in New Orleans. Its history dates to February 1871, when New Orleans merchants formed the exchange and opened it for business. The original building was demolished in 1920. From the time it was rebuilt in 1921 until it closed in 1964, the exchange remained a global cotton market.

To publicize the leasing opportunity, the first floor of the building has been wrapped with imagery of an abstracted fist made from the fiber of cotton.

“The Downtown Development District is proud to work alongside JECohen in the revitalization of this historic property,” said Davon Barbour, the DDD’s president and CEO. “JECohen’s investment downtown stands as testimony of the resiliency of the central business district. We are grateful that Mr. Cohen has embraced the adaptive re-use opportunity of the property and long-term economic viability of the CBD. For this, DDD has availed economic development incentives, technical assistance, and more to contribute to project success.”

JECohen was founded in 2015 by Jarrett E. Cohen. The company now manages $55 million in assets. The company has carved out a niche within underserved demographics. The company is the anchor tenant on the second floor of the New Orleans Cotton Exchange.

“Corporate Realty is pleased to have represented JECohen in its acquisition of the Cotton Exchange building on Carondelet Street. It is a pleasure to be involved with a forward-thinking investor and project that shares our vision for the future of the CBD,” said Michael J. Siegel, president, Corporate Realty.