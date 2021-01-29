JCVB Asking Business to Take ‘Clean & Safe’ Pledge

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting Jefferson Parish hotels, attractions, restaurants, retailers and all businesses throughout the parish to take the Clean & Safe Jefferson Parish Pledge.

The pledge provides a unified message that health and safety standards and protections against the spread of COVID-19 are top priority and it is your commitment to helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that sign the pledge agree to:

Follow CDC Cleaning Protocols

Wear Masks or Face Coverings

Provide Hand Sanitizer

Practice Social Distancing

Train Staff How to Be Clean & Safe

Abide by all Orders and Directives Issued by Governmental and Public Health Officials

A Clean & Safe Jefferson Parish Pledge seal will be available to download for participants to proudly display at their place of business. The seal will be added to the website listing of participating Visit Jefferson Parish members. Additionally, these partners are promoted through the JCVB’s marketing channels and on social media. Non-member and member businesses taking the pledge will be listed on the JCVB website.