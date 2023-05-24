JCF Presents 2023 Jefferson Parish Senior Citizen Exposition

Getty Images

WESTWEGO, La. – From the Jefferson Community Foundation:

JCF will present the 2023 Jefferson Parish Senior Citizen Exposition from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Boulevard.

The purpose of the exposition is to provide health information, community resources and supportive initiatives to promote wellness and active lifestyles for Jefferson Parish senior residents.

The event will feature more than 100 exhibitor booths decorated in a “Cruising into Summer” theme. Visitors are encouraged to wear attire to celebrate the theme.

This year’s Senior Citizen Exposition presented by Peoples Health is sponsored by Jefferson Parish, Jefferson Community Foundation, Humana, The Fussell Group Insurance Advisors, Healthy Blue, Aetna Medicare Solutions, AMR New Orleans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana/Blue Advantage, Christopher Homes, East Jefferson General Hospital, New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries, Ochsner Health Plan, Plantation Management, and media sponsor Biz New Orleans Magazine. Admission is free and lunch will be provided while supplies last.

Some of the featured events include health screenings, mobility equipment tune-ups, a themed costume contest, entertainment by Fever Senior Olympic Dance Team and DJ Tom Verret.

For more information on the Jefferson Parish Senior Citizen Exposition, contact Jefferson Community Foundation at (504) 264-1237 or visit www.jeffersoncommunity.org.