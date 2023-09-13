Jazz Fest to Add an Eighth Day in 2024

The band 'Bonerama' performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, April 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival said the event will expand to eight days in 2024. The event will run Thursday through Sunday, April 25-28, and Thursday through Sunday, May 2-5.

The festival also followed an eight-day schedule in 2003 and 2019.

Annually, Jazz Fest draws nearly 500,000 visitors to the Fair Grounds Race Course in Gentilly for a two-weekend celebration of music, food and culture. Tourism officials estimate the event’s annual economic impact to be in the range of $400 million each year. The 2023 event attracted about 460,000 attendees, a slight drop from 2022.

The event is owned by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, and produced by Quint Davis’ Festival Productions and AEG Presents. It is sponsored by Shell. The foundation uses event profits to sponsor cultural programs.

The event’s performance lineup will likely be released in January.