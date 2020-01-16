Jazz Fest Releases 2020 Music Lineup

Lizzo (Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, returning to the New Orleans Fair Grounds April 23 through May 3, announced a music lineup that includes The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Erykah Badu and hundreds more. The list is the usual mix of classic rock/pop/soul/R&B acts along with practitioners of traditional jazz, modern jazz, brass band, gospel, blues, Cajun, zydeco, roots and other genres from around the world.

Jazz Fest has an economic impact upwards of $300 million annually. Some of the proceeds support WWOZ Radio and other programs of the Jazz & Heritage Foundation.

See the complete lineup on the Jazz Fest website.





