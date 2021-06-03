Jay Robichaux to Lead River Parishes Tourist Commission

LaPLACE, La. (press release) – With more than 20 years of experience in and around various regional enterprises and 19 years as a member of the St. Charles Parish School Board, Jay Robichaux has been announced as the new Executive Director of the Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission (LARPTC).

Robichaux, who was voted in by the LARPTC Board on May 20, will follow outgoing executive director Buddy Boe who announced he was stepping down in January. Boe’s final day with the Commission is June 18, following a transition period that began in March.

“I am incredibly honored and proud to serve as the executive director of this wonderful organization and the region that I’ve called home for most of my life,” Robichaux said. “I’d like to thank Buddy for his stewardship of this commission and the work he’s done to elevate our area into one of the top commercial, business and leisure destinations in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.”

In the last three years, Boe led the effort to rebrand the organization, the completion of the organization’s Strategic Plan and the creation of the Andouille Trail, 1811 Slave Revolt Trail, New Orleans Swamp Country, Bonfire Country, the River Creations Art Trail kicked off with ‘Saint’ the alligator bonfire and the Headwaters Project, among others.

“Representing Louisiana’s River Parishes has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud of the work our small team was able to accomplish and know our region is a stronger, more vibrant destination ready to welcome visitors from around the globe and down the street. The work done these last three years will have decades long impact and provide the foundation for further success under Jay’s leadership” said Boe.

Elected in 2001, Robichaux has been the District 6 representative for the School Board in St. Charles Parish, where over his nearly two-decade tenure has seen him engage with a host of organizations such as serving as a member of the National School Boards Association, National Federation of Urban and Suburban School Districts (NFUSSD), Louisiana School Board Association, Norco Economic Development Fund, Norco Community Advisory Panel, River Parish Community Development Corporation and Norco Civic Association. Robichaux was also elected to the NFUSSD Board of Directors, and in 2018, was elected president.

“Jay has been an outstanding member of our community and a vocal advocate for the work Louisiana’s River Parishes has done throughout the region in bringing world-class events that have helped our residents thrive,” said LARPTC Board Chair Garett Monti. “We are thrilled to have Jay join our team and look forward to working with him to continue the mission of making this area of Louisiana a special place to work and call home.”

A native of Norco, Robichaux graduated from Destrehan High School in 1986 and went on to earn his degree from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Robichaux has spent much of his professional career crafting various skills in insurance and business development with multiple organizations. He began his career in insurance with the First American Agency before moving on to Eagan Insurance and Riverlands Insurance Services. During that time, Robichaux gained experience as an Association and Agency Account Executive with LAMMICO before becoming the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for US Premium Finance for the Mid-South Region.

Robichaux has also served as a consultant for various industries.

“Louisiana’s River Parishes and the way of life here for our residents is such a unique and authentic experience, and my job is to do all that I can to ensure that our story is told that is meaningful and impactful,” Robichaux said. “I look forward to working with all of our partners to continue the upward trajectory of our region for years to come.”

For more information on Louisiana’s River Parishes, please visit lariverparishes.com.