Jared Wimberley Named Chalmette Refining Manager

CHALMETTE, La. – Chalmette Refining has announced that PBF Energy has appointed Jared Wimberley as its new refinery manager. Over the past 22 years, Wimberley has held various positions with Exxon, ExxonMobil and PBF Energy. Originally from Church Point, La., he graduated from Louisiana State University in 1998 with a chemical engineering degree.

Wimberly has 22 years of experience in the industry. After LSU, he started his career as a process engineer at the Exxon Baton Rouge Refinery. He progressed through several positions in the refinery before becoming the FCC process second line supervisor and leading a large turnaround. In 2011, he was transferred to Fairfax, Va., where he spent three years working in economics and crude optimizer roles. In 2014, he was transferred to the ExxonMobil Torrance Refinery in California, where he was assigned to a role as business team manager of the Heavy Oils Department.

Wimberley began his career with PBF Energy in 2016, when the company acquired the Torrance Refinery. He was transferred to Chalmette in 2017 and promoted to maintenance manager, where he spent a few months before being named the economics and planning manager. In 2019, he was promoted to his most recent position as operations manager.

Wimberley supports numerous community initiatives including the United Way and Second Harvest Food Bank. He is married and has two children. He enjoys LSU football games, hunting, fishing, playing golf and coaching his son’s sports teams.

Wimberley is replacing Steve Krynski, who is retiring from the company with 43 years of service in the industry.