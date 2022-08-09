Jared Florane Joins Ellie Rand Public Relations

NEW ORLEANS — Jared Florane has joined Ellie Rand Public Relations as a public relations coordinator.

Florane graduated from Loyola University New Orleans in May with a BA in strategic communications. At Loyola, he was a member of Loyola’s PRSSA chapter’s 2022 Bateman competition team, as well as a member of the Donnelley Center for Nonprofit Communications. He will develop and execute PR tactics for the firm’s clientele, ensuring goals are met on time and within budget.