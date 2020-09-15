Jane Scott Hodges, CEO of Leontine Linens, to Speak at ACG Virtual Event

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth will host its Women in Corporate Growth Speaker Series from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The event’s theme is “Weathering Storms: Strategies for Long-Term Success.” Jane Scott Hodges, CEO and founder of Leontine Linens, will be interviewed by Dorothy M. Clyne of J.P. Morgan in a relaxed “lunch box chat” format. The presentation’s target audience includes women and men in finance, law, investment banking, entrepreneurship, and many other specialties in corporate growth and business. The presentation will highlight Mrs. Hodges’s strategies for long-term business success and inspire and motivate women and men in the workplace. ACG Louisiana hosted its first webinar in the series on June 30. Registration is available on the ACG Louisiana website: www.acg.org/louisiana.

Leontine Linens celebrates its 25th Anniversary next year. Hodges collaborates with interior designers and architects for projects of every scale. Her linens have been featured in shelter magazines worldwide, including House Beautiful, Elle Decor, Traditional Home, Town & Country, Architectural Digest and Southern Living to name a few. In 2014, Hodges published a book titled Linens: For Every Room & Occasion.

ACG Louisiana founded its Women in Corporate Growth initiative 2018. Embracing and maintaining the principles and goals of ACG Global and the Louisiana Chapter, the Women in Corporate Growth initiative facilitates connections between women leaders in the dealmaking community. The members of this group of dynamic professional advisors and corporate leaders offer an opportunity to network, share experiences, career support, inspiration and mentorship.