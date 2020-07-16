JAMNOLA, An ‘Experiential Pop-Up,’ Set to Open Aug. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Giant crawfish, feather chandeliers, a sequined gator, and a virtual costume closet are a few of the quirky interactive exhibits guests will soon be able to explore at JAMNOLA, an experiential pop-up that organizers say will be “a topsy-turvy stroll through the cultural gems that make the city so special.” The “J,” “A” and “M” in the name stand for “joy,” “art” and “music.”

Opening Aug. 1 at 2832 Royal Street, JAMNOLA will celebrate the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of the city through the eyes of 20 local artists. This passion project was founded by Jonny Liss and Chad Smith in creative partnership with Where Y’Art, a New Orleans-based artist collective that served as curator, artistic director and creative partner of the experience. Local legend George Porter, Jr. curated the music. A percentage of JAMNOLA’s proceeds will be donated to New Orleans charity partners: the Trombone Shorty Foundation and Feed the Second Line.

“JAMNOLA has been more than a decade in the making. Since I first stepped foot in New Orleans 28 years ago, I knew this city was special,” said Jonny Liss, JAMNOLA co-founder. “I wanted to create a tribute to the city’s people and invest in the culture. Teaming with Where Y’Art is what made it come together. JAMNOLA is a love letter to New Orleans — her joy, her beauty and grit, her resilience. We can’t wait to share it with tourists and especially locals. The experience is really indescribable.”

JAMNOLA features 12 rooms for guests to explore. Most rooms feature photo opportunities, encouraging guests to share their experiences with friends on social media. In 2020, the artists began designing ideas for the project, working collaboratively alongside JAMNOLA, Where Y’Art and strategic advisers to design the rooms and experiences—all of which were reviewed and reimagined to meet new health and safety requirements. JAMNOLA was also diligent in inviting local culture experts to provide input during the final stages of development.

Tickets are $29 and can be purchased online at JAMNOLA.com.

The experience takes approximately an hour.





