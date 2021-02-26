James Skrmetta Joins Bernhard as External Marketing Manager

NEW ORLEANS – Bernhard – an engineering, mechanical and electrical contractor – has announced that James Skrmetta has been hired as its external marketing manager. He will be based in Bernhard’s corporate headquarters in Metairie.

Skrmetta will be responsible for enhancing Bernhard’s national brand through public relations, content development, website management and social media.

“James has years of experience easily explaining technical concepts, which is just what we need at Bernhard,” said Melissa Samuel, Bernhard’s executive vice president of corporate administration. “He has already proven to be a great addition to our team and will help us communicate our expertise to enhance our brand and reach new potential partners.”

Prior to joining Bernhard, Skrmetta previously served as the manager of marketing and communications for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security and communications officer at the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Ocean Science and Engineering. There, he was responsible for the overall communications of NCS4, SOSE, and the Homeland Security National Training Program. Skrmetta led multiple teams in creating brand strategies that cultivated and enhanced relationships with a global audience.

Skrmetta has a background in journalism and before transitioning into communications and marketing, was a reporter for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sun Herald Newspaper in Gulfport, Mississippi. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication with a concentration in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi.