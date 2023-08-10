James Shields Joins Staff of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans  

NEW ORLEANS — James Shields, a long-time communications professional, has joined the staff of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans as communications manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome James to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans,” said Sr. Marjorie Hebert, CEO of CCANO. “His years of experience as a communications professional will make him a valuable asset to our team.”

In this role, Shields will assist with the implementation of print media strategies as well as program-specific public relations and communications efforts. This includes media campaigns, community relations, advertising and press releases.

Shields holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of New Orleans. Before accepting this position, he worked for Tuesday’s Children, a nonprofit that provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence.

After earning his bachelor’s degree from UNO, he spent 12 years as the communications coordinator in Loyola University New Orleans’ Office of Public Affairs and six years as communications and marketing manager at Saint Joseph Abbey and Seminary College.