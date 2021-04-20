James M. Cox Foundation Donates $1.1M to Coastal Restoration

BATON ROUGE – The James M. Cox Foundation has announced a $1.1 million grant to support wetlands conservation efforts along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. The planned project will include the construction of terracing and restoring the flow of sediment-rich water to degraded marshland through channels cut in natural levees. The project will also help with manage water levels in White Lake Wetlands to prevent flooding and create a safer environment for migratory birds.

Ducks Unlimited and the James M. Cox Foundation said they have a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and focus on giving back to the communities where their team members work and live. Cox has 1,200 employees who work in Louisiana.

“I was always taught that you leave the world better than you found it, and that’s why I have chosen to help Ducks Unlimited any way I can,” said Jim Kennedy, Cox Enterprises chairman and former Wetlands America Trust President said. “Ducks Unlimited’s conservation work on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast not only benefits the waterfowl and wildlife that thrive in the landscape, but also helps support the communities surrounding this critical habitat.”