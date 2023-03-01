James Callahan Named VP of Acquisitions for Danos Ventures

L to R: Danos Ventures Vice President of Acquisitions James Callahan and CEO Eric Danos

GRAY, La. – Energy services company Danos said it plans to diversify its energy portfolio through strategic acquisitions. Danos Ventures has been established to lead this effort and will be helmed by third-generation owner and CEO Eric Danos. James Callahan has also moved into a newly created executive position as vice president of acquisitions. The duo will work to develop a pipeline of new opportunities in both traditional and emerging energy markets.

Callahan previously served as vice president of finance and, later, vice president of project services for Danos. He has been with the company since 2013. In his new role, he will help to assess potential acquisitions, make recommendations to ownership, negotiate with sellers, lead due diligence and operate any acquired entities.

“James brings a wide range of business experience and financial savvy to our acquisition effort,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “We are actively exploring a number of opportunities that would add significant new capacity to the services we can provide to our customers.”

Along with successful companies operating in complementary market areas, Danos Ventures is also interested in carbon capture and emissions reduction applications.