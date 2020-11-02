Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home

For nearly 150 years, Jacob Schoen & Son has been committed to providing families of all cultural backgrounds and walks of life with the highest standard of memorial and funeral services regardless of financial circumstances. Though the business has seen many expansions and transformations since its founding, five generations of the Schoen family have maintained the legacy of compassion, dedication and sensitivity that New Orleanians have come to know and trust.

“Compassion and consideration have been the guiding principles for the Schoen family and its many dedicated employees since 1874,” says managing partner Patrick Schoen. “We are passionate about making a family’s time with us as memorable and uplifting as possible. It is our attentive personal concern that distinguishes us and allows us to give families the peace of mind that their loved one is well taken care of before, during and after their funeral.”

The business boasts an extensive range of services, ranging from pre-planning arrangements and 24/7 assistance to burials, cremations, memorials and Military ceremonies. The integration of modern technology allows family and friends to participate in and remember their loved one’s funeral from anywhere in the world through both live streamed and recorded webcasts.

No matter what a family needs, the staff at Jacob Schoen & Son guarantee to offer services that meet all of their specifications while exceeding all of their expectations. That hasn’t changed after a century of serving their families and still continues today.

“The sixth generation of the Schoen family is being groomed to continue our family’s legacy,” Schoen says. “We will have instilled in them the family’s values of serving others and the importance of giving back to the community we are proud to serve.”

DID YOU KNOW?

The iconic family home, a city-designated landmark, was originally built in the Victorian style in the early 1890s. It was converted in 1931 to the Romanesque/Spanish Revival style that is seen today. Stop by for a tour.