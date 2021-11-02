Jackson Offshore Operators Buys New Vessels, Inks Long-Term Contract

Photo courtesy of Jackson Offshore Operators (Facebook)

HARVEY, La. — Offshore transportation provider Jackson Offshore Operators has announced that it is growing its platform supply vessel fleet with the acquisition of the M/V STORM. Once it has completed regulatory requirements, the M/V STORM will commence a five-year contract with a “super major” oil company in the Gulf of Mexico.

Built in 2015, the M/V STORM is 260 feet in length with a carrying capacity of 4,200 T DWT. The vessel is expected to go into service immediately upon completion of a special dry-docking survey.

Information on the entire JOO fleet can be found here.

“We’re thrilled to add the M/V STORM to our fleet of platform supply vessels. We chose the name STORM for the new vessel because it represents our history in that, that name gave us our start,” said Lee Jackson, company president and CEO. “As our fleet grows, so does our ability to serve our customers with safe, reliable and efficient vessel services. This acquisition/contract is a direct result of the hard work that our entire team commits itself to each and every day.”

“Shell continues to make investments in lower carbon deep water oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico and the communities that service this vital industry, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” said Shona Mathie, Shell general manager, supply chain, deep water Americas. “It is exciting and fitting to see Jackson Offshore launch the M/V STORM to highlight this continued investment in this industry and region, and we are happy to see her come in to service our fleet.”

The M/V STORM was brought to Bollinger Shipyards earlier this year to be refurbished, including the installation of new Z-drive azimuth thrusters. Bollinger also supported the recertification process and the requisite inspections of the vessel at its Fourchon and Amelia facilities.

“The christening of the M/V STORM is an important milestone,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Not two months ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall right here in Fourchon, wreaking havoc on this community. To be able to deliver a vessel that meets the high safety and quality standards of both Jackson and Shell so soon after the storm is a true testament to the resiliency and commitment of our team. Bollinger is proud to be a preferred partner to Jackson and we’re honored to have played a role in making this special moment a reality.”

Financing for the acquisition of M/V STORM was provided by Third Coast Bank of Houston.