It’s Winning Season

Biz New Orleans is one of seven magazines owned by Renaissance Publishing. Biz’s sister titles include Louisiana Life, Acadiana Profile, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home and New Orleans Bride, as well as St. Charles Avenue. I am proud to say that all these teams have lately been continuing to cash in when it comes to national awards.

Our media properties are each a member of their appropriate industry associations, and in the past two months these organizations have held their annual meetings and award banquets. Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile magazines are part of the International and Regional Magazine Association (IRMA); New Orleans Magazine is part of the City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA); and Biz New Orleans is part of the Alliance of Area Business Publishers (AABP). These meetings were held this year in Ottawa, Canada; St. Louis, Mo.; and Columbus, Ohio; respectively.

All these organizations use independent judges from around the country for their editorial and design awards. For both the CRMA and AABP, judging is done by the prestigious School of Journalism at the University of Missouri. These organizations boast members from across the United States, Canada, Bermuda, Australia and Puerto Rico.

At the IRMA conference in May, Louisiana Life won 10 national awards for writing, editing and design, including a gold award for “Best Cover” for the November/December 2021 alligator hunting cover story. Also at IRMA, Acadiana Profile took home nine awards, with the most prestigious honor being named “Magazine of the Year” for the second time in four years. In 2019, both Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life were named magazines of the year. What an incredible honor for Managing Editor Melanie Warner Spencer, Art Director Sarah George and the entire magazine team.

Also in May, New Orleans Magazine won multiple design awards, with our Creative Director Tiffani Amedeo being named “Designer of the Year.” Tiffani, Editor Ashley McLellan and Associate Publisher Kate Henry continue to transform New Orleans Magazine into one of the top city magazines in the country.

And last month at AABP, for the sixth year in a row Biz New Orleans won multiple national awards. This year, Managing Editor Kim Singletary, Art Director Sarah George and team won gold awards for “Best Feature” for the March 2021 article, “Best Year Ever,” as well as “Best Recurring Feature” for our monthly “Why Didn’t I Think of That?” feature and a silver award for feature layout for last year’s “Executives of the Year” piece. In addition to the monthly magazine, the Biz family of products includes daily business emails, the award-winning website BizNewOrleans.com, and the annual New Orleans 500. Biz New Orleans continues to be the voice of local business that your business can rely on.

Great work RenPub team!

Todd Matherne

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing