iSeatz: Loyalty Programs Can Pivot to ‘Everyday Rewards’ During COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – From iSeatz:

Travel rewards have, for years, been the gold standard for loyalty program redemption. However, as realities of COVID-19 set in, airline, hotel, and credit card member programs have had to make quick adjustments to ensure they remain relevant during a period of unprecedented low travel.

Some loyalty programs have doubled down on food delivery integration to spur engagement and customer happiness. Loyalty-integrated food delivery orders have grown nearly 25% since March 11, bucking expected seasonal trends. Some hotels have even seen usage increase as high was 160% with well-timed promotions. Average order value has also grown by double digits.

A noticeable shift between off-property and on-property orders also occurred during the month of April. While many properties remain open during the pandemic, the skew of loyalty members placing food delivery orders while at home, has shifted from roughly 33% to more than 60%.