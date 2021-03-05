Isaacson to Host Virtual Event to Celebrate Book Release

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Bestselling author Walter Isaacson will debut his new book The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race during a Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15. Trivia Frazier, PhD, president and CEO of Obatala, will moderate the discussion. Tulane President Michael A. Fitts will introduce Isaacson and Frazier to the virtual audience. The event is free, but registration is required to participate. Cick here to register. Copies of Isaacson’s book will be released on March 9 and are available for pre-order.

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race centers around American biochemist Dr. Jennifer Doudna, who is considered one of the prime inventors of CRISPR, a system that can edit DNA. The book provides a gripping account of how she and her colleagues launched a revolution with CRISPR technology that will help cure diseases, fend off viruses and result in healthier babies.