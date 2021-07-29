Isaacson, Others to Appear at Tulane Business Forum

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane Association of Business Alumni will host a virtual version of its annual Tulane Business Forum on Thursday, Sept. 23. The event is titled “Emergence: Surviving and Thriving in a Reimagined Economy.”

Forum speakers will share slides, answer questions and network with attendees. In addition, the forum will feature two breakout sessions geared specifically towards those seeking continuing education.

Featured speakers include:

Walter Isaacson, Leonard A. Lauder Professor of American History and Values at Tulane University and Author

David D. Ellis, SVP & Chief Customer Officer, Entergy Services

Dr. I Steven Udvarhelyi, President & CEO, and Dr. Stephanie Mills, Chief Medical Officer, both of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

More forum information will be e-mailed in August. In the meantime, visit www.tulanebusinessforum.com for updated program, speaker and sponsor information (program subject to change).