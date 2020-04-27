Investar’s Investment in Technology Provides Opportunity and Organizational Shift

BATON ROUGE – From Investar Bank:

Investar Bank, National Association (“Investar”) continues to invest in new technologies in order to streamline processes and create efficiencies. The new technology is allowing Investar to align loan products and processes into three (3) separate areas of focus: Consumer Lending, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. Investar is pleased to announce the following promotions associated with this change.

Leading the Consumer Lending area will be Kerry Babin who is being promoted to Consumer Lending Director, Senior Vice President. She has seven years of service at Investar and was formerly the Direct Consumer Credit Manager, Vice President. With over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Babin will oversee the Consumer Loan Administration Department and the consumer portfolio and associated product offerings. She holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Southeastern Louisiana University.

“Kerry has a tremendous amount of experience in consumer lending and has shown that she is the right person to lead this effort. She will work with the Consumer Loan Administration Department to enhance our newly automated workflows to ensure our customers receive a brilliant experience,” said Ryan Finnan, Consumer Banking President, EVP.

Mike Creed has been named Business Banking President, Executive Vice President. He has been with Investar as Corporate Business Development Officer for the past three years and joined Investar through the acquisition of The Highlands Bank. Creed has over 45 years of experience in banking. He will manage the daily functions of Business Banking to keep the experience a brilliant one. Over the years, Creed has held many roles with local non-profit organizations such as Feliciana Chamber of Commerce President, Rotary Club President, Lions Club President, Chairman/Board member for Community Bankers of Louisiana.

“Mike was the CEO of The Highlands Bank for 36 years and is well qualified for any role at the Bank. I am excited to see where he takes our business banking program,” said John D’Angelo, President and CEO.

Brandy Patrick has been named Loan Operations Manager, EVP. She has been with the Bank for 14 years and will be responsible for reorganizing the workflow in the commercial loan documentation area. Patrick will be responsible for the effective and efficient process of the loan operations activities, including documentation, closing, booking and servicing of the Bank’s commercial loans. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a Master’s in Business Administration from Louisiana State University.

“From the day we started the Bank, it has been our commitment to continue to grow our employees both professionally and monetarily. Brandy has a wealth of knowledge and the skillset to introduce even more automation into the area and allow our employees to spend their time on the items that bring value to the Bank,” John D’Angelo, President and CEO.