Investar Welcomes New CFO

BATON ROUGE – Investar Bank has announced the appointment of John Campbell as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Campbell will report to President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo and serve as a strategic and tactical business partner and advisor to management on financial and accounting leadership, business management and regulatory compliance.

Campbell has more than 30 years of financial leadership experience. He comes to Investar from Laitram, a global manufacturing company, where he served as director of accounting and corporate controller since 2005. Before joining Laitram, he held leadership positions with Hibernia National Bank and Ernst & Young.

“I have always been impressed by John’s breadth of knowledge, expertise and ability to inspire his teams,” said D’Angelo. “His experience and accomplishments with Laitram, Hibernia and Ernst & Young align perfectly with Investar’s mission and strategic vision for the future.”

Campbell is a native of LaPlace, Louisiana, and graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. He serves on several boards and is a member of the Louisiana State Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the US Financial Executive Group.

“I have followed the amazing growth of Investar Bank for many years. I know this was only possible with great people and a great culture. I’m excited about the opportunity to join the Investar team,” said Campbell.